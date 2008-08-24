Italian Carousel with Joe Capogreco, the 40 year-old radio program heard every Sunday on WROC 950 AM is moving to make way for NFL Buffalo Bills 2008 pre-game programming. We will now be on the air LIVE at our new time 8:00 am until 10:00 am. Plus, we will now feature LIVE internet broadcasting of the program at www.sportsradio950espn.com every Sunday! Our archive of previous programs will still be available online here at www.italiancarousel.net.
Listen on Sundays for Italian Carousel with Joe Capogreco. For the best in Italian music, news, sports & information from a real Rochester radio legend! On the air in Rochester, New York since 1967!
Rochester NY's original Italian radio program broadcasts on NewsTalk 950 — WROC 950 AM LIVE from the historic High Falls district in downtown Rochester, New York.
New time for Italian Carousel
August 24, 2008